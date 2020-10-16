 10/16/2020

The Marvelous Microbiome Of Shipwrecks

17:03 minutes

Off the coast of North Carolina is a large lagoon called the Pamlico Sound, which supports a diverse ecological landscape. It’s also home to the Pappy’s Lane Shipwreck, a World War II vessel that’s partially submerged in the Sound. This wreck has become an artificial reef, and the life that surrounds it, big and small, is ripe for research.

Just as humans have their own microbiomes, which are different for everyone, shipwrecks have microbiomes, too. Scientists study them to better understand what’s living on these sunken ships, and how to preserve them for future generations. 

While the vessel is not a natural part of the Sound, its role as an artificial reef makes it an important part of the ecosystem. By better understanding its microbes, scientists hope to help preserve this non-renewable cultural artifact.

Joining Ira to talk about the marvelous microbes on the Pappy’s Lane Shipwreck is Erin Field, assistant professor of biology at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. 

Explore the lagoon and the shipwreck site alongside the researchers in the photos below!

an aerial view of a shipwreck in a shallow bay
An aerial view of the Pappy’s Lane shipwreck in Pamlico Sound, North Carolina. Credit: John McCord at Coastal Studies Institute
an underwater glimpse and closeup of part of the shipwreck
The wreck underwater. Credit: John McCord at Coastal Studies Institute
a scientist using a drill underwater on a shipwreck
Nathan Richards drilling. Credit: John McCord at Coastal Studies Institute
two women scientists in wet suits and gloves in a lagoon handling samples from a shipwreck
Kyra Price (left) and Erin Field (right) sampling at the site. Credit: John McCord at Coastal Studies Institute
a crusted specimen covered in brine and brown corrosion
A corroded sample of debris from the shipwreck. Credit: John McCord at Coastal Studies Institute

Want To Join Our Next Virtual SciFri Live? 

Keep an eye on Science Friday’s livestream events page and social media for more opportunities to join Ira’s next live Zoom interview, and be part of our show!

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Erin Field

Erin Field is an assistant professor of Biology at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Events Producer at Science Friday, where she crafts live events to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How Seafaring Scientists Are Mapping The Deep

Scientists are discovering new species nearly everywhere they look in the deepest parts of the ocean. Two of them make a case for why this remote habitat is...

Read More

The Invisible Forest Under The Sea

Half of the planet's oxygen comes from tiny plants under the ocean's surface.

Read More