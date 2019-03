This El Niño year has been dumping rain and snow on California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. But water managers don’t just eyeball how much snow they think is up there, tucked away in those high mountain basins. Snow inventories these days are high tech, involving airplanes and lasers. Tom Painter of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and Caltech joins Ira to explain.

