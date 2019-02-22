 02/22/2019

Is California Ready For The Next Catastrophic Flood?

16:44 minutes

a black and white printed illustration of a flooded street. there are people rowing boats in the flooded street, as well as equipment, barrels, and items floating in the water
A lithograph of K Street in Sacramento, California during the Great Flood of 1861 to 1862. Credit: Wikimedia/Public Domain

When it floods in California, the culprit is usually what’s known as an atmospheric river—a narrow ribbon of ultra-moist air moving in from over the Pacific Ocean. Atmospheric rivers are also essential sources of moisture for western reservoirs and mountain snowpack, but in 1861, a series of particularly intense and prolonged ones led to the worst disaster in state history: a flood that swamped the state. The megaflood turned the Central Valley into an inland sea and washed away an estimated one in eight homes.

What would happen if the same weather pattern hit the state again? Los Angeles Times reporter Louis Sahagun explains in a new report that one dam in Los Angeles County is critically unready for such an event. If the dam fails, it could affect up to a million people in a dozen cities.

And UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain explains why disastrous flooding events like the one in 1861 are not only becoming more likely as the planet warms, but may have already been a more frequent occurrence than previously thought.

Further Reading

  • Read Louis Sahagun’s reporting on California flooding and the Whittier Narrows Dam in the Los Angeles Times.
  • Find out more about the ARkStorm scenario and California flooding in USGS’s official report.
  • Learn more about Whittier Narrows Dam safety from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
  • Dig into the changing math of flooding according to Daniel Swain’s study.
  • Listen to Dr. Lucy Jones describe the events and aftermath of the 1861 California megaflood in a previous SciFri segment.

Segment Guests

Louis Sahagun

Louis Sahagun is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times in Los Angeles, California.

More From Guest
Daniel Swain

Daniel Swain is a climate scientist with joint appointments at the University of California – Los Angeles, National Center for Atmospheric Research, and the Nature Conservancy. He’s based in Boulder, Colorado.

More From Guest

