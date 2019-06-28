Solving The Mystery Of Paternity, Once And For All

These days, a scientific paternity test is easily acquired, and its results are seen as almost indisputable. But what about the days before so-called foolproof DNA analysis? For most of human history, people considered the identity of a child’s father to be more or less “unknowable.” Then in the 20th century, when a flurry of events sparked the idea that science could help clarify the question of fatherhood, and an era of “modern paternity” was born.

The new science of paternity, which includes blood typing and fingerprinting, has helped establish family relationships and made inheritance and custody disputes easier for the courts. But it’s also made the definition of fatherhood a lot more murky in the process.

Nara Milanich, professor of history at Barnard College of Columbia University joins Ira to discuss the fascinating history of paternity science from her new book Paternity: The Elusive Quest for the Father.

Further Reading

Read an excerpt from the book.

Learn more about paternity testing before DNA kits in Time.