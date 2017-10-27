The Future, Coming ‘Soonish’
17:18 minutes
Self-driving cars, 3D-printed organs and spacecraft that can mine distant asteroid are all emerging technologies that have dedicated scientists and research labs working on them. But the exact launch timetable for any of these is a bit unclear, and the big breakthroughs always seems to be permanently stuck just over the horizon. In their book Soonish: Ten Emerging Technologies That’ll Improve and/or Ruin Everything, biologist Kelly Weinersmith and cartoonist Zach Weinersmith, creator of Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal, ponder the promises and perils and give an update on the state of these technologies.
Zach Weinersmith is creator of Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal, founder of BAHFest, and author of Augie and the Green Knight (Breadpig, 2015) based in Houston, Texas.
Kelly Weinersmith teaches at Rice University and is the co-author of Soonish: Ten Emerging Technologies That’ll Improve and/or Ruin Everything.
