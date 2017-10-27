The Future, Coming ‘Soonish’

Self-driving cars, 3D-printed organs and spacecraft that can mine distant asteroid are all emerging technologies that have dedicated scientists and research labs working on them. But the exact launch timetable for any of these is a bit unclear, and the big breakthroughs always seems to be permanently stuck just over the horizon. In their book Soonish: Ten Emerging Technologies That’ll Improve and/or Ruin Everything, biologist Kelly Weinersmith and cartoonist Zach Weinersmith, creator of Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal, ponder the promises and perils and give an update on the state of these technologies.

Read an excerpt of the book here.

Plus, take a look at the book cover below with the Soonish AR app, and see another view of the space elevator. The app is available to download from Google Play or the iTunes app store.