SciFri Soundscape: Justice In The Jungle
1:45 minutes
In Central America, jaguar poaching is a big issue. The sounds of bullets and barking dogs are telltale signs that poachers are around. In 2017, to combat this issue, wild cat conservation group Panthera set up acoustic monitoring devices in Guatemala and Honduras. These recorders collect the sounds of the forest, so that scientists, with the help of artificial intelligence, can analyze the collected sounds. Wildlife patrols can then target places where poachers have been the most active.
It turns out this strategy has been working: Evidence of poaching has gone way down around these recorders. The forest sounds more as it should–natural.
