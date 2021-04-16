 04/16/2021

SciFri Soundscape: Justice In The Jungle

1:45 minutes

a jaguar caught on film at night bowing its head towards the forest floor
Jaguar in a cacao plantation. Credit: Panthera

In Central America, jaguar poaching is a big issue. The sounds of bullets and barking dogs are telltale signs that poachers are around. In 2017, to combat this issue, wild cat conservation group Panthera set up acoustic monitoring devices in Guatemala and Honduras. These recorders collect the sounds of the forest, so that scientists, with the help of artificial intelligence, can analyze the collected sounds. Wildlife patrols can then target places where poachers have been the most active.

It turns out this strategy has been working: Evidence of poaching has gone way down around these recorders. The forest sounds more as it should–natural.

a jaguar in the jungle
Jaguar in Punta de Manabique. Credit: Panthera
a puma comes up close to a camera
A curious puma in Pico Bonito. Credit: Panthera
two male researchers wearing hiking gear in a jungle environment
Mauro Zavala (head ranger) and Franklin Castaneda on patrol in Honduras. Credit: Jeanette Kawas/Panthera

Further Reading

