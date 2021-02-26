A SciFri Soundscape Of The Red Planet
1:50 minutes
The Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars last week, carried a suite of exciting, new scientific instruments that haven’t been brought to the Red Planet before. One of those, however, was a bit more ordinary than the others: a microphone. Earlier this week, the rover sent back a recording of the strangely familiar buffeting sound of Martian wind.
It got us at SciFri wondering: What would sounds on Earth sound like on Mars? Luckily, NASA has a website where they’ve simulated what common sounds on Earth (like birds chirping, a truck backing up, or a song) would sound like in the thin Martian atmosphere. Turns out, sounds are a lot quieter on Mars and a lot of the higher frequencies are not audible by human ears.
Producer Daniel Peterschmidt created a soundscape collage that transitions between Earth sounds and Mars sounds, set to a shifting version of Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.” At the end of the piece, you can hear the recent recording of Martian wind.
Daniel Peterschmidt is a digital producer and composes music for Science Friday’s podcasts, including Science Diction and Undiscovered. Their D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.