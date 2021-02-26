 02/26/2021

A SciFri Soundscape Of The Red Planet

1:50 minutes

a martian landscape showing a rising hill in the distance
The rim of Jezero Crater, taken by the Perseverance rover. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU

The Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars last week, carried a suite of exciting, new scientific instruments that haven’t been brought to the Red Planet before. One of those, however, was a bit more ordinary than the others: a microphone. Earlier this week, the rover sent back a recording of the strangely familiar buffeting sound of Martian wind.

It got us at SciFri wondering: What would sounds on Earth sound like on Mars? Luckily, NASA has a website where they’ve simulated what common sounds on Earth (like birds chirping, a truck backing up, or a song) would sound like in the thin Martian atmosphere. Turns out, sounds are a lot quieter on Mars and a lot of the higher frequencies are not audible by human ears.

Producer Daniel Peterschmidt created a soundscape collage that transitions between Earth sounds and Mars sounds, set to a shifting version of Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.” At the end of the piece, you can hear the recent recording of Martian wind.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Daniel Peterschmidt

Daniel Peterschmidt is a digital producer and composes music for Science Friday’s podcasts, including Science Diction and Undiscovered. Their D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Keeping An Eye On The Climate, From Space

As the government focuses more attention on climate issues, NASA has appointed a ‘senior climate advisor.’

Read More

Next Week, A Return To Martian Soil

Scientists hope to use the rover on the red planet’s surface to explore the geology and chemistry of what was once a river delta.

Read More