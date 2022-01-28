 01/28/2022

Space-X Booster To Hit The Moon, After Years Of Hurtling Through Space

12:14 minutes

a rocket launching on a bright sunny day, with a marsh in the foreground
A SpaceX launch at Kennedy Space Center. Credit: Shutterstock

A Space-X rocket booster is on track to slam into the moon, which scientists predict will happen on March 4. The rocket was originally launched in 2015 to deploy a space weather satellite. Now, it’s a piece of space junk that’s been caught in limbo for the past seven years.  

Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American, joins guest host Miles O’Brien to talk about that and other science stories of the week, including implications of Russian cyber warfare, climate scientist Lisa Goddard’s legacy, a Lego robot with an “organic” brain, and everlasting bubbles

Segment Guests

Sophie Bushwick

Sophie Bushwick is technology editor at Scientific American in New York, New York. Previously, she was a senior editor at Popular Science.

