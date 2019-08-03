 03/08/2019

SpaceX And A Dummy ‘Crew’ Visit The International Space Station

7:23 minutes

a rocket taking off in the dead of night
Falcon Heavy and Dragon. Credit: flickr/SpaceX.

Private spaceflight company SpaceX has successfully sent the first commercial capsule designed for human passengers to the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon capsule arrived Sunday, uncrewed except for a dummy ‘astronaut’ equipped with sensors to gauge how a human might fare in future flights. After five days docked at the ISS, the capsule landed safely in the Atlantic Ocean Friday morning.

Amy Nordrum, News Editor of IEEE Spectrum, explains this milestone in private spaceflight, plus the debate over delisting endangered grey wolves, the changing habits of hackers, and other short subjects in science in this week’s News Roundup.

Segment Guests

Amy Nordrum

Amy Nordrum is News Editor at IEEE Spectrum in New York City.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

