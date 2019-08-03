SpaceX And A Dummy ‘Crew’ Visit The International Space Station

Private spaceflight company SpaceX has successfully sent the first commercial capsule designed for human passengers to the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon capsule arrived Sunday, uncrewed except for a dummy ‘astronaut’ equipped with sensors to gauge how a human might fare in future flights. After five days docked at the ISS, the capsule landed safely in the Atlantic Ocean Friday morning.

Amy Nordrum, News Editor of IEEE Spectrum, explains this milestone in private spaceflight, plus the debate over delisting endangered grey wolves, the changing habits of hackers, and other short subjects in science in this week’s News Roundup.

Further Reading

Learn more about the “unified theory of Elon Musk.”

What might appear in the microbiome of werewolves, vampires, and other spooky monsters?