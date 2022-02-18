 02/18/2022

New Device Helps People With Paralysis Walk Again

12:12 minutes

Spinal cord injuries are notoriously difficult to treat, especially for those who have been paralyzed for several years. 

Now, researchers have developed a new implant that is able to reverse paralysis in patients with complete spinal cord injuries. The device uses specially designed electrodes, which bring the brain back into communication with the patient’s lower body. The findings were recently published in the academic journal Nature Medicine.

Ira talks with the study’s co-authors, Jocelyne Bloch, a neurosurgeon at Lausanne University Hospital, and Grégoire Courtine, professor of neuroscience at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, based in Lausanne, Switzerland. 

Segment Guests

Jocelyne Bloch

Jocelyne Bloch is a neurosurgeon at Lausanne University Hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Grégoire Courtine

Grégoire Courtine is a neuroscience professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

