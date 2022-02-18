New Device Helps People With Paralysis Walk Again
Spinal cord injuries are notoriously difficult to treat, especially for those who have been paralyzed for several years.
Now, researchers have developed a new implant that is able to reverse paralysis in patients with complete spinal cord injuries. The device uses specially designed electrodes, which bring the brain back into communication with the patient’s lower body. The findings were recently published in the academic journal Nature Medicine.
Ira talks with the study’s co-authors, Jocelyne Bloch, a neurosurgeon at Lausanne University Hospital, and Grégoire Courtine, professor of neuroscience at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, based in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Jocelyne Bloch is a neurosurgeon at Lausanne University Hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Grégoire Courtine is a neuroscience professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland.
