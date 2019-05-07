 07/05/2019

Revisiting The Debunked Theory Of Spontaneous Generation

16:54 minutes

a painting of a middle-aged louis pasteur in his lab holding up a glass vile during an experiement
Albert Edelfelt’s painting of Louis Pasteur conducting an experiment in his lab. Credit: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

“Spontaneous generation” was the idea that living organisms can spring into existence from non-living matter. In the late 19th century, in a showdown between chemist Louis Pasteur and biologist Felix Pouchet put on by the French Academy of Sciences, Pasteur famously came up with an experiment that debunked the theory. He showed that when you boil an infusion to kill everything inside and don’t let any particles get into it, life will not spontaneously emerge inside. His experiments have been considered a win for science—but they weren’t without controversy.

In this interview, Undiscovered’s Elah Feder, Ira Flatow, and historian James Strick talk about what scientists of Pasteur’s day really thought of his experiment, the role the Catholic church played in shutting down “spontaneous generation,” and why even Darwin did his best to dodge the topic.

Further Reading:

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for Science Diction, a weekly email about words, science, and language.

Segment Guests

James Strick

James Strick is a professor of Science, Technology and Society at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Elah Feder

Elah Feder is co-host and producer of Undiscovered. She’s also Science Friday’s resident Canadian.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Revisiting A Once-Great Scientific Idea

Mainstream physicists once believed light was simply a disturbance of the "luminiferous ether"—before the idea fell from grace.

Read More

The Origin Of The Word ‘Vaccine’

This world-changing tool of immunization got its name from a cow virus.

Read More