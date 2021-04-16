Understanding St. Vincent’s Volcanic Eruption
Since April 9th, the Caribbean island of St. Vincent has been rocked by eruptions at the La Soufrière volcano. Over the last week, plumes of ash and gas have rained down on the island, and dense masses of debris, called pyroclastic flows, are destroying everything in their path. Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated.
Wow pic.twitter.com/wGsSzk7X03
— ♥Oni!✗ (@_ItsMeOni) April 9, 2021
Ash from the erupting La Soufriere volcano has covered the vegetation and the streets of Chateaubelair, a town in the Red Zone. Photo Credit : Searchlight Newspaper #lasoufriere#volcano#SVG#searchlightsvg#eruptions pic.twitter.com/eRnJsAVlDQ
— Barbados Today (@BarbadosToday) April 9, 2021
La Soufrière has only erupted a handful of times in recorded history, most recently in 1979. But the volcano has a deadly legacy, both for St. Vincent and beyond. Joining Ira to discuss La Soufrière’s impact is Jazmin Scarlett, a social and historical volcanologist based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Jazmin Scarlett is a historical and social volcanologist in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.
