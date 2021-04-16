 04/16/2021

Understanding St. Vincent’s Volcanic Eruption

12:06 minutes

a satellite image of st vincent island, mostly shrouded by the plume of a volcano, drifting off to the right
Explosive activity has propelled ash and gas high into the air over the Caribbean islands of Saint Vincent (in center) and Barbados, taken April 9, 2021. Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Since April 9th, the Caribbean island of St. Vincent has been rocked by eruptions at the La Soufrière volcano. Over the last week, plumes of ash and gas have rained down on the island, and dense masses of debris, called pyroclastic flows, are destroying everything in their path. Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated.

La Soufrière has only erupted a handful of times in recorded history, most recently in 1979. But the volcano has a deadly legacy, both for St. Vincent and beyond. Joining Ira to discuss La Soufrière’s impact is Jazmin Scarlett, a social and historical volcanologist based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Segment Guests

Jazmin Scarlett

Jazmin Scarlett is a historical and social volcanologist in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.

Segment Transcript

