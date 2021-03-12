 03/12/2021

Can We Geoengineer Our Way Out Of A Natural Disaster?

Humans have always altered their landscapes—from simple agriculture used to cultivate specific crops to huge projects like damming rivers to change the flow of entire ecosystems. And many of these human interventions have unintended consequences and have led to major environmental disasters. 

In her book Under A White Sky: The Nature Of The Future, author Elizabeth Kolbert talks to scientists and people working on geoengineering projects and technology to mitigate and avert damage caused by humans in the natural world like climate change. The projects range from electrifying rivers to turning CO2 emissions into rocks. Kolbert discusses if we can solve these natural problems with the tools that created the problems in the first place, and at what cost?

a woman sitting on narrow metal grated platforms over a waterway cutting through rock walls surrounding her
Elizabeth Kolbert at Devils Hole in Death Valley. Courtesy Elizabeth Kolbert
a woman wearing a hard hat and a winter coat holds a packet of paper and stands in front of industrial-looking equipment out on dark gravel, rocky terrain
Kolbert with a carbon dioxide removal unit in Iceland. Courtesy Elizabeth Kolbert

Segment Guests

Elizabeth Kolbert

Elizabeth Kolbert is a staff writer at The New Yorker and author of Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future (Crown, 2021). She’s based in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky is a contributing editor with Science Friday, and occasional guest host. He also works with public radio collaboratives, and hosts “Steady Habits”—a podcast of the digital news service, The Connecticut Mirror.

