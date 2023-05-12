Star Trek’s Science Advisor Reveals The Real Astrophysics On Screen
29:26 minutes
29:26 minutes
Few pop culture properties have lasted quite as long as Star Trek. A dozen Star Trek television shows have aired over the last sixty years—not to mention countless movies, novels, and comic books.
Science concepts have always been integral to the Star Trek franchise: from warp speed travel to dilithium. But how much does the series actually accurately depict?
Ira speaks with astrophysicist Dr. Erin Macdonald, science consultant for Star Trek about the legacy of the franchise, and how accurate the science is within the series.
Dr. Erin Macdonald is scientific consultant to the Star Trek franchise. She’s based in Los Angeles, California.
