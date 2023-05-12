 05/12/2023

Star Trek’s Science Advisor Reveals The Real Astrophysics On Screen

29:26 minutes

an astrophysicist with really cool tattoos on her arm and with her hair tied in a ponytail smiles and talks into a mic with her hand propped out in gesture. behind her is a screen display of a futuristic space ship, from the star trek series, flying towards a planet
Dr. Erin Macdonald, the official science advisor to the Star Trek series. Courtesy of Star Trek: The Cruise

Few pop culture properties have lasted quite as long as Star Trek. A dozen Star Trek television shows have aired over the last sixty years—not to mention countless movies, novels, and comic books. 

Science concepts have always been integral to the Star Trek franchise: from warp speed travel to dilithium. But how much does the series actually accurately depict?

Ira speaks with astrophysicist Dr. Erin Macdonald, science consultant for Star Trek about the legacy of the franchise, and how accurate the science is within the series.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Erin Macdonald

Dr. Erin Macdonald is scientific consultant to the Star Trek franchise. She’s based in Los Angeles, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

50 Years of Star Trek, and the Influence of Science Fiction

Live long and prosper.

Read More

The Surprising Animal Science Behind Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Spoilers abound! Learn how Jordan Peele’s new film 'Nope' used inspiration from the oceans to make its new creature.

Read More