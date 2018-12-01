Stretching The Boundaries Of Cell Biology

Throughout their lifetimes, the cells in our bodies have a number of decisions to make. Should they divide and multiply? If they’re stem cells, what kind of tissue or cell should they become? And, sooner or later, should they die? In order to make these decisions, cells rely on both genetics and chemical signals from other cells.

But what about physical signals? Pushes, pulls, and whether—or how hard—other cells are touching them? As it turns out, there’s a lot of mechanics involved in cell biology as well. This isn’t entirely new information. Thanks to century-old research, women at risk of osteoporosis are often advised to lift weights: the loading encourages their bones to deposit more cells and become more dense.

But as medical technology advances, and bioengineers find new ways to play with the forces cells encounter, researchers are learning more about how we can manipulate physics to repair tissues, steer stem cell developments, and even understand and treat cancer.

David Mooney, a professor of bioengineering at Harvard, explains some of the common mechanisms that we’re just beginning to understand, as well as ideas for therapeutic devices that are now coming out of mechanobiology.

And Dana Damian, a lecturer in bioengineering at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, explains her robot that could someday help treat conditions in which tubular organs, such as the esophagus or bowel, are too short—just by gently stretching them.