 03/18/2022

From Succulents To Bugs: Exploring Wildlife Crime

16:52 minutes

The world of science is surprisingly ripe with true crime stories.

Consider case number one: Deep in South Africa’s Northern Cape, a rare and tiny succulent grows: the Conophytum. Demand for succulents skyrocketed during the pandemic, as more and more people got into the plant keeping hobby. But these succulents only grow in very specific conditions, and poachers will go to great lengths to nab them. The story is the subject of a recent investigation published in National Geographic.

looking top down on a garden bed of dozens of roundish bulby succulents
The pink “lips” of Conophytum pagae, pictured both at far left and far right, are one feature that makes the plant popular among succulent collectors. Conophytum obcordellum, shown in the center, is targeted for its unusual patterns of dots and stripes. Credit: Sydelle Willow Smith
a close up shot of a white man wearing glasses and a hat at ground level peering under a marbled rock
Pieter Schreuder, a farmer in Northern Cape province, examines well-camouflaged Conophytum, the two greenish protrusions under his nose. By August 2021, 13 alleged poachers had been arrested for stealing conos from the Schreuders’ 25,000-acre farm. He says monitoring for poachers is now “a 24-hour job.” Credit: Sydelle Willow Smith

Or case two: It’s 2018, and a theft has occurred at the Philadelphia Insectarium, a bug museum and education center. In a daring daylight raid, thousands of creatures were taken from the insectarium—right under the nose of the CEO. No one has ever been charged with a crime.

This bizarre big story quickly made the rounds of local and national news, which left out the most interesting details, including a surprise ending. The new documentary series “Bug Out” takes us through the twists and turns of this story, from retracing the events of the day of the heist, to a deep look at the illegal international insect trade. The four episodes of “Bug Out” are available to watch now on IMDB TV and Prime Video. 

Joining Ira to chat about these wildlife true crime stories are Dina Fine Maron, senior wildlife crime reporter for National Geographic and Ben Feldman, director and executive producer of “Bug Out.” 

Segment Guests

Dina Fine Maron

Dina Fine Maron is Senior Wildlife Crime Reporter at National Geographic in Washington, D.C.

Ben Feldman

Ben Feldman is the Director and Executive Producer of “Bug Out.” He’s based in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

