Super Strong Robot ‘Muscles’ Inspired By Origami

Just as origami can transform a piece of paper into a three-dimensional work of art, scientists have now used the techniques to transform thin, flimsy materials like polyester into incredibly strong artificial muscles that can lift a thousand times their weight.

The research team built the muscles by inserting origami-like folding skeletons into flexible plastic, nylon or polyester skins filled with water or air. Then, by sucking the air or water out of them, the researchers were able to make the artificial muscles contract and grab things—just like real muscles due to the movements “programmed” into the devices’ folding skeletons. They describe their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“One thing I’m interested in is making machines that are like transformers,” says study author Daniela Rus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “Machines that can change their body to match their body to the task they need to do.” In this interview, she discusses her latest work, along with other projects like an ingestible robotic pill that unfolds in the stomach.

View photos and video of the origami-inspired robots in action below.

All videos courtesy Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Li et al (2017). Fluid-driven origami-inspired artificial muscles. PNAS