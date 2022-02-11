Team USA’s Skiers Are Using Battery-Heated Shorts At The Olympics
Team USA’s Alpine Ski Team is wearing custom-designed heated shorts to stay warm on the freezing slopes at the Beijing Olympics. But these aren’t your average shorts. They use a lithium-ion battery, and the thread they’re sewn with serves as the heat conductor.
Ira talks with Josh Daniel and Lauren Samuels, graduate students at the University of Oregon’s sports product management program, who came up with the cutting-edge design.
Josh Daniel is a graduate student in the University of Oregon’s Sports Product Management Program based in Portland, Oregon.
Lauren Samuels is a graduate student in the University of Oregon’s Sports Product Management Program based in Portland, Oregon.
