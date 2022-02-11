 02/11/2022

Team USA’s Skiers Are Using Battery-Heated Shorts At The Olympics

7:41 minutes

three women in full ski gear with masks and goggles posing and smiling for the camera on top of a mountain
Members of the U.S. Ski Team wearing the battery-powered shorts. Credit: Ryan Mooney

Team USA’s Alpine Ski Team is wearing custom-designed heated shorts to stay warm on the freezing slopes at the Beijing Olympics. But these aren’t your average shorts. They use a lithium-ion battery, and the thread they’re sewn with serves as the heat conductor.

Ira talks with Josh Daniel and Lauren Samuels, graduate students at the University of Oregon’s sports product management program, who came up with the cutting-edge design. 

a pair of shorts showing lining inside them that contains wires
After rendering, the heating elements made using patented technology were sewn into a lining inside compression shorts. Credit: Josh Daniel
a white woman and white man posing for a selfie, smiling, the man giving a thumbs up. behind them on a wall is a u.s. ski team poster
Lauren Samuels, left, and Josh Daniel, right, who helped design the shorts. Credit: Lauren Samuels
a skiier skiing downhill, photographed from the back
A U.S. Ski Team member skiing down a hill in the battery-powered shorts. Credit: Ryan Mooney

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Josh Daniel

Josh Daniel is a graduate student in the University of Oregon’s Sports Product Management Program based in Portland, Oregon.

Lauren Samuels

Lauren Samuels is a graduate student in the University of Oregon’s Sports Product Management Program based in Portland, Oregon.

Segment Transcript

