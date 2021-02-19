 02/19/2021

Reprogramming Labor In Tech

17:22 minutes

a glass building with the google sign and logo
At Google, more than 800 employees have recently joined the Alphabet Workers Union. Credit: Shutterstock

More than 6,000 warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama are midway through voting on whether they should unionize. If the ‘yes’ votes win, it would be unprecedented for the company: The last time a unionization vote was held by Amazon’s United States employees, back in 2014, a group of 30 technicians ultimately voted not to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers.

Meanwhile, at Google, a group of more than 800 have recently joined the Alphabet Workers Union, which was formed in early January. The AWU is a minority union, a kind of union that cannot negotiate contracts. But, the union has said, they will still be able  to advocate for workers who would be excluded from a traditional union, like the temporary workers, contractors, and vendors who make up more than half of Google’s global workforce.

And in the world of app-based gig workers, a debate has been raging for years about whether Uber and Instacart workers are full employees with rights to overtime and collective bargaining—or contractors, which have neither. In California, state law has changed twice in the last year to try to answer this question.

SciFri producer Christie Taylor talks to legal scholar Veena Dubal, and historian Margaret O’Mara, about this rise in union activity, and the way tech companies have impacted our lives—not just for their customers, but also for their workers.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Veena Dubal

Veena Dubal is a legal anthropologist and a professor of Law at the University of California-Hastings in Hastings, California.

Margaret O’Mara

Margaret O’Mara is a professor of History at the University of Washington and author of The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remarking of America.

