February 19, 2021

Anthony Fauci sheds light on vaccines, variants, and a return to normalcy. Plus, looking into an ancient mummy mystery. And why tech workers, like other industries before them, are asking if unions can help improve their jobs.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

Fauci Says Majority Of U.S. Adults Likely To Be Vaccinated By Late Summer

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci sheds light on vaccines, variants, and a return to normalcy.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode