February 19, 2021

featured segment
Fauci Says Majority Of U.S. Adults Likely To Be Vaccinated By Late Summer
NIAID Director Anthony Fauci sheds light on vaccines, variants, and a return to normalcy.
12:08
Why Did The Texas Power Grid Fail?
What happens when you don’t winterize your infrastructure. Plus, NASA lands another rover on the Red Planet.
8:08
Uncovering An Ancient Mummy Mystery
A CT scan suggests that the Egyptian pharaoh Seqenenre-Taa-II was captured, bound, and executed by multiple assailants.
11:50
Fish Versus Feather: Georgia’s Salt Marsh Smackdown
Scientists capture unusual video evidence of a fish eating a seaside sparrow’s hatchlings, an example of how climate change is upending ecosystems.
17:22
Reprogramming Labor In Tech
Unions are rising in the technology world. A new labor movement is bridging the gap between blue collar and white collar tech employees.
17:01
The Neuroscience Behind Seeing Color
Neuroscientist and artist Bevil Conway is creating a model to map out how the neurons in our brain respond to color.
26:02
Fauci Says Majority Of U.S. Adults Likely To Be Vaccinated By Late Summer
NIAID Director Anthony Fauci sheds light on vaccines, variants, and a return to normalcy.