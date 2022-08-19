Teen Innovator’s New AI Tool Helps Create Affordable Drugs
7:16 minutes
The U.S. has some of the highest prescription drug prices in the world, which can push patients into bankruptcy over medications they cannot afford. More than three in four American adults think the prices of prescription drugs are unaffordable, prompting the Senate to recently pass a bill intended to help lower prescription drug costs for seniors.
One young innovator set out to find his own solution. 17 year-old Rishab Jain developed ICOR, a tool to improve the rapid production of drugs like COVID-19 vaccines.
Ira talks with Rishab Jain from Portland, Oregon, about his innovation and vision for the future.
Rishab Jain is an innovator and student based in Portland, Oregon.
