A Teen Inventor Builds A Fingerprint Scanner for Gender Equity
10:28 minutes
The World Bank estimates that around one billion people worldwide don’t have official proof of identity. Without legal identity verification, opening bank accounts, voting, and even buying a cell phone is challenging or even impossible. This issue disproportionately affects women—around half the women in low-income countries do not have proof of identity, which limits their independence and the resources they are able to access.
Looking for a solution, 16-year-old Elizabeth Nyamwange invented Etana—an affordable fingerprint scanner that could provide women with a form of digital identity. Her project to close the gender identification gap earned her first place in HP’s Girls Save the World challenge.
Ira speaks with Nyamwange, based in Byron, Illinois, about her innovation.
Elizabeth Nyamwange is an inventor based in Byron, Illinois.
