Despite social media’s early promises to build a more just and democratic society, over the past several years, we’ve seen its propensity to easily spread hate speech, misinformation and disinformation. Online platforms have even played a role in organizing violent acts in the real world, like genocide against the Rohinga people in Myanmar, and the violent attempt to overturn the election at the United States capitol.

But how did we get here? Has social media fundamentally changed how we interact with the world? And how did big tech companies accumulate so much unchecked power along the way?

Ira talks with Max Fisher, author of the new book, The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World. He’s also an international reporter and columnist for the New York Times. Read an excerpt of the book here.