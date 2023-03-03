 03/03/2023

Inside The ‘Chaos Machine’ Of Social Media

Despite social media’s early promises to build a more just and democratic society, over the past several years, we’ve seen its propensity to easily spread hate speech, misinformation and disinformation. Online platforms have even played a role in organizing violent acts in the real world, like genocide against the Rohinga people in Myanmar, and the violent attempt to overturn the election at the United States capitol. 

But how did we get here? Has social media fundamentally changed how we interact with the world? And how did big tech companies accumulate so much unchecked power along the way?  

Ira talks with Max Fisher, author of the new book, The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World. He’s also an international reporter and columnist for the New York Times. Read an excerpt of the book here.

Max Fisher

Max Fisher is author of The Chaos Machine, and an international reporter and columnist for the New York Times. He’s based in Los Angeles, California.

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

How Big Tech’s Obsession With Engagement Destabilized Society

Investigative journalist Max Fisher chronicles how social networks prioritized profits and ideals over society's wellbeing.

App Chat: Social Media Gets Newsy

Ellis Hamburger, a reporter at The Verge, talks about why social media giants are betting on news.

