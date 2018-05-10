 10/05/2018

Borax: It’s What’s For Dinner

Harvey Wiley. Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration/flickr/Public Domain

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised consumers to avoid Kellogg’s Honey Smack cereal due to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 30 people and spanned multiple states. The FDA was formed in 1906 to help protect consumer health from food and drug problems like the salmonella outbreak. But before this time—when the U.S. lacked food regulation—you might have been more wary of pouring milk over your morning cereal. Milk could be spiked with formaldehyde, while pepper could contain coconut shells, charred rope or floor sweepings.

In 1883, Dr. Harvey Washington Wiley, who was appointed chief chemist of the Federal Agriculture Department, began to investigate how manufacturers used additives and unhealthy practices in food—and pulled together “The Poison Squad.” Wiley’s “hygienic table studies” tested the effects of consuming borax by directly feeding the mineral to young government employees.

In her new book, The Poison Squad: One Chemist’s Single-Minded Crusade for Food Safety at the Turn of the Twentieth Century, author Deborah Blum follows Wiley’s fight for consumer protection and food safety. She talks about how Wiley along with other scientists, journalists, and advocates fought for the health and safety of the general public.

You can read an excerpt of Blum’s new book here and view photos of The Poison Squad from the Food and Drug Administration below.

black and white photo of a bunch of men in suits sitting around tables
Wiley called these his “hygienic table studies.” But they soon became known popularly as “the Poison Squad.” Credit: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration/flickr/Public Domain
a black and white sign that reads "none but the brave can eat the fare."
Harvey Wiley ate with the members of his “Poison Squad” when he could to offer encouragement and support. The members themselves came up with their own inspirational slogan. Credit: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration/flickr/Public Domain
A volunteer letter for the Poison Squad. Credit: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration/Flickr/Public Domain
an african american man in a vest and tie holding a pot in a kitchen
William R. Carter was the waiter and cook for the “Poison Squad.” When access to Harvey Wiley was cut off, reporters began to interview Carter through the kitchen window to get each day’s menu. He was popular with the men, who described him as “courteous and tactful” even as “appetites were sometimes ravenous and sometimes rebellious and often tempers were short and strained.” Carter later became a lab technician and retired in April, 1946 with the longest tenure of any of the FDA’s “charter members.” Credit: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration/flickr/Public Domain
a black and white photo of a chemistry lab with a man in a coat holding equipment and two other men who are assistants
Under Harvey Wiley (center), the U. S. Department of Agriculture published a ten-part study entitled “Food and Food Adulterants from 1887 to 1902.” This helped provide the scientific basis behind the movement to institute national food reforms in the U.S. Credit: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration/flickr/Public Domain
black and white photo of eleven men in suits sitting around a white table clothed table
Members of the Poison Squad. Credit: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration/flickr/Public Domain

