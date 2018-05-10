Borax: It’s What’s For Dinner

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised consumers to avoid Kellogg’s Honey Smack cereal due to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 30 people and spanned multiple states. The FDA was formed in 1906 to help protect consumer health from food and drug problems like the salmonella outbreak. But before this time—when the U.S. lacked food regulation—you might have been more wary of pouring milk over your morning cereal. Milk could be spiked with formaldehyde, while pepper could contain coconut shells, charred rope or floor sweepings.

In 1883, Dr. Harvey Washington Wiley, who was appointed chief chemist of the Federal Agriculture Department, began to investigate how manufacturers used additives and unhealthy practices in food—and pulled together “The Poison Squad.” Wiley’s “hygienic table studies” tested the effects of consuming borax by directly feeding the mineral to young government employees.

In her new book, The Poison Squad: One Chemist’s Single-Minded Crusade for Food Safety at the Turn of the Twentieth Century, author Deborah Blum follows Wiley’s fight for consumer protection and food safety. She talks about how Wiley along with other scientists, journalists, and advocates fought for the health and safety of the general public.

You can read an excerpt of Blum’s new book here and view photos of The Poison Squad from the Food and Drug Administration below.