The Cherry Blossom Hunter

By 1918, the British naturalist and ornithologist Collingwood Ingram had tired of studying birds.

“Ornithology has become—let us admit it—a somewhat tired and exhausted science,” he wrote. “When the editor of one of the world’s premier ornithological journals deemed it of sufficient interest to publish a paper in which the author recorded the number of times a great tit defecated every 24 hours, I came to the conclusion that it was high time I occupied my thoughts with some other aspect of nature.”

Several clues to the vocation he would eventually undertake were planted, inconspicuously but for a few weeks a year, on his property: two magnificent flowering cherry trees. His fascination with their blooms soon led him to believe he could make his mark in the scientific world by studying the hundreds of flowering cherry cultivars developed over a millennium in Japan.

When he arrived in Japan in 1926, he hunted for wild cherries all over the country on foot, horseback, and even from the sea, using binoculars to spot prime specimens. Throughout his travels, he became convinced that Japan was in danger of losing its multitude of cherry varieties, through modernization, development, and neglect, and he went on to evangelize for the wondrous diversity of flowering cherries in Japan, and back home in the western world.

In The Sakura Obsession, Japanese journalist Naoko Abe tells Ingram’s story, and the cultural history of cherry blossoms in Japan. Read an excerpt from the book, and get obsessed with different varieties of cherry blossoms with these photos from producer Christopher Intagliata’s visit to Descanso Gardens near Los Angeles.

Special thanks to the horticulturalists David Bare and Layla Valenzuela at the Descanso Gardens

Kanzan

Beni Hoshi (Pink Star)

Akebono

Snofozam (Weeping Cherry)

