The Cold Case That Began A DNA Forensics Revolution

Last year’s arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, better known as the Golden State Killer, drew lots of attention for the clever use of consumer genetic testing websites to identify a suspect—and for all the murky ethical questions that came with it. But this wasn’t the first time law enforcement had used the technique to solve a cold case. Detectives looking for DeAngelo took their inspiration from an earlier case in New Hampshire, known as the “Bear Brook murders.” In that case, police were up against both an unknown killer and unidentified victims, until they relied on the genealogy database GEDmatch to help them with a crack in the case.

It was a strategy that would change the game for forensic investigations in cold case murders. And the story of how it all got started is now told in a new true crime podcast from New Hampshire Public Radio called Bear Brook. Jason Moon, reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio and host of the podcast joins guest host John Dankosky to discuss. View the trailer below and listen to full episodes of the podcast at bearbrookpodcast.com.

Further Reading

Listen to full episodes of Bear Brook and view scenes and additional information from the investigation.

Read more about how Jason Moon became interested in the story in a Q and A with New Hampshire Public Radio.

Learn more about the killer and the victims in this feature reported by Shelley Murphy in the Boston Globe.