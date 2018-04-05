After The Golden State Killer, The Ethics Of Genetic Testing

Genetic testing sites are nothing new. They’ve grown enough in popularity over the past decade that the idea of spitting into a tube and sending it in the mail to a website to find out more about your family tree—or even your risk of certain inherited diseases—doesn’t seem all that strange to most people.

But the case of the Golden State Killer has brought to light many questions about the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market that still need answering. For example, who controls your data once you’ve shared it with a third-party site? Should law enforcement be able to use a consumer genetic database to aid in a criminal case? And when that data links you to a family tree, how do you protect the privacy of those who haven’t willingly shared it?



Dr. Amy McGuire, professor of biomedical ethics at Baylor College of Medicine, discusses the risks we take when we share genetic information online. Plus, Natalie Ram, assistant professor of law at University of Baltimore School of Law discusses how this new era of genetic research is butting up against the criminal justice system.