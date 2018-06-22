 06/22/2018

The Coyotes Of Chicago

a coyote pup, which looks similar to a dog pup, tucked within the arms of a person
A coyote pup. Credit: Stefania Gomez

At our live event at the Harris Theater in Chicago, we called on WBEZ’s Curious City to help us out. Chicago resident Devin Henderson reached out to the Curious City team including editor Alexandra Solomon to learn more about the coyote population that call Chicago home. Wildlife biologist Chris Anchor, who’s part of Cook County’s Urban Coyote Project, talks about how coyotes made their way into Chicago and how they survive in an urban environment.

The Curious City crew went out with the Urban Coyote Project to track coyote pups outside of the city.

Segment Guests

Alexandra Solomon

Alexandra Solomon is an editor for WBEZ’s Curious City in Chicago, Illinois.

Devin Henderson

Devin Henderson is a resident of Chicago, Illinois.

Chris Anchor

Chris Anchor is a wildlife biologist with the Urban Coyote Project at the Forest Preserve District of Cook County in Chicago, Illinois.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

