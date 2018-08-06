 06/08/2018

Dark Matter Eludes Particle Physicists

34:56 minutes

sea of stars
This dwarf galaxy is a satellite of our Milky Way and is one of 10 used in Fermi’s dark matter search. The motions of the galaxy’s stars indicate that it is embedded in a massive halo of matter that cannot be seen. Credit: ESO/Digital Sky Survey 2

Planets, stars, and physical “stuff” make up a tiny fraction of the universe. Most of the universe’s mass is instead invisible dark matter, which makes itself known not by luminance, but by its gravitational influence on the cosmos. The motions of galaxies and stars require dark matter to be explained. Yet despite decades of searching and millions of dollars spent, physicists still haven’t been able to track down a dark matter particle.

In this segment, physicists Jodi Cooley and Flip Tanedo, and Gizmodo science writer Ryan Mandelbaum talk about how experimentalists and theorists are getting creative in the hunt for dark matter—and why a few physicists say it’s time to abandon the chase and rewrite the rules of gravity, to eliminate the need for dark matter.

pie chart stating that 20% of the universe is visible matter and 80% is dark matter
Pie chart showing the approximate ratios of dark matter and visible matter in the universe. Credit: NASA

Segment Guests

Ryan Mandelbaum

Ryan Mandelbaum is a science writer at Gizmodo in New York, New York.

Flip Tanedo

Flip Tanedo is a professor of Physics at University of California, Riverside in Riverside, California.

Jodi Cooley

Jodi Cooley is an associate professor of physics at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

