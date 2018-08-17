 08/17/2018

The Earth Invented Nuclear Reactors Before We Did

8:22 minutes

an imperfect square material with cracks on the surface. there are three zoomed in images that represent a small part of the square. in the three images are hotspots indicating the fission elements
A scanning electron microscope image of uranium ore from the Oklo natural nuclear reactor. The three false-color images show the products of fission in the form of Caesium, Barium, and Ruthenium (left to right). Credit: PNAS

Long before humans enriched uranium to create nuclear fission, the Earth was doing it on its own. Two billion years ago, some natural deposits of uranium contained enough Uranium-235 to undergo spontaneous fission reactions. Those reactions cycled on and off for hundreds of thousands of years.

Those deposits are no longer undergoing fission. But, new research of the Oklo natural nuclear reactor in Gabon has found something curious. Not all the cesium (a toxic waste product of fission reactions both natural and man-made) was released into the environment. Rather, some remained bound in the reactor, with the help of other molecules.

Evan Groopman, a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and author of the new research, explains why this finding could help lead to safer nuclear waste storage.

Segment Guests

Evan Groopman

Evan Groopman is a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C..

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

