The Earth Invented Nuclear Reactors Before We Did

Long before humans enriched uranium to create nuclear fission, the Earth was doing it on its own. Two billion years ago, some natural deposits of uranium contained enough Uranium-235 to undergo spontaneous fission reactions. Those reactions cycled on and off for hundreds of thousands of years.

Those deposits are no longer undergoing fission. But, new research of the Oklo natural nuclear reactor in Gabon has found something curious. Not all the cesium (a toxic waste product of fission reactions both natural and man-made) was released into the environment. Rather, some remained bound in the reactor, with the help of other molecules.

Evan Groopman, a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and author of the new research, explains why this finding could help lead to safer nuclear waste storage.