 09/21/2018

The Exotic Life Above The Forest Floor

17:44 minutes

Nalini Nadkarni suspended in the forest canopy wearing a hard hat in Monteverde, Costa Rica
Nalini Nadkarni ascending into the forest canopy in her long-term study site, Monteverde, Costa Rica. Credit: Sybil Gotsch.

Forest ecologist Nalini Nadkarni pioneered the exploration of tree canopies—the “new frontiers” of the forest, using hot air balloons, rock climbing gear, and cranes. There, high in the trees, she found soil coating the branches, much like the soil on the forest floor—and unique adaptations, like the water-gathering abilities of spiky bromeliads.

[The first major underwater film starred—you guessed it—a giant mechanical octopus.]

In this segment, recorded live at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Nadkarni takes Ira on a tour of the forest canopy, talks about how fashion can be a tool for science communication, and describes her work communicating science to underserved populations, like inmates in prisons around the nation—from minimum security to Supermax.

Nalini Nadkarni lecturing people at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Washington
Nalini Nadkarni presenting a lecture on trees of the Pacific Northwest to people incarcerated at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center. Credit: Benj Drummond

 

Segment Guests

Nalini Nadkarni

Nalini Nadkarni is a professor of biology at the University of Utah.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

Explore More

Pando, One of Earth’s Largest Living Organisms

These quaking aspens are all clones of one mother stem.

Read More

How Abstract Math Can Analyze Social Injustice

Abstract math can be a tool to better understand power structures in society, says mathematician Eugenia Cheng, and to examine the injustice between groups.

Read More