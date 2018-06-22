How Abstract Math Can Analyze Social Injustice

Math isn’t often thought of as a tool for social justice. But mathematical thinking can help us understand what’s going on in society too, says mathematician Eugenia Cheng. For example, abstract math can be used to examine the power structures between men and women, or white and black people, and to more clearly define the relationships and power differentials at play.

In this conversation recorded live at Chicago’s Harris Theater, Cheng and mathematician Edray Goins talk about math as a liberal art, the myth of the “lone genius” in math, and what logical thinking can reveal about ourselves and our society.

[Model the texture-changing structures of cuttlefish skin!]

Plus, Eugenia Cheng is also an accomplished concert pianist and she played us a few pieces throughout the evening on a Steinway grand piano. In the clip below, she describes a time when mathematical breakthroughs led to musical innovation.

Interview Highlights

On how to apply abstraction to power structures between people in society.

Eugenia Cheng: So we can look at the fact that men hold more power in society than women, and we can also look at the fact that white people hold more power than black people—and there’s something analogous about those situations. So we can look at the interactions between men and women and understand something about the power differential and we can kind of transfer between the situations of white people and black people as well. And then we can also understand that then it’s not the same as the relationships the other way round. So that shows us a way in which it’s really different. If a man treats a woman badly, it’s very different from a woman treating a man badly. And likewise if a white person is racist against black people that is different from black people being racist against white people. There is something in common, which is it’s people being bad to people—at that level it’s the same. But there is also some sense in which it is different and we should acknowledge that, that we can then have a different discussion about what we should do about it. But finding those abstractions and connections between things at least gives us a clear starting point for having sensible discussions.

[Drawing congressional districts in like sudoku.]

On how mathematical biology can be used to predict human behavior.

Edray Goins: There’s a branch of math that I’m actually really fascinated about myself. It’s called mathematical biology. It’s not exactly what you might think, which is maybe modeling by how the body works or even modeling how populations might grow and decline over years. Some people are actually using it to model diseases and really model the spread of diseases.

But some people have actually gone even further than that and they look to see how you might have certain memes on the internet, how those are spread almost like viruses. So I’ve seen people use some of these really fancy equations of mathematics that might be used for, say, seeing how a rocket engine might go, but using the same equations more or less for some of these social justice ideas. Can you really model how people are going to behave if a certain thing happens? Can you sort of determine how or when a riot might break out? But people are actually using mathematics for actually determining how people are going to behave.

On the misconceptions of a mathematician.

Edray Goins: I think, unfortunately, mathematics has a tendency to have a stereotype of that there’s somebody who’s not altogether there, is maybe sitting in a room by himself working on problems, you know, halfway going crazy. But really that’s not what mathematics is all about. You know that there’s a lot of people nowadays that are working in large groups—some groups almost act like laboratories. And when I do research with my students, I’d like to have maybe five eight students all kind of working together. Some people are working on different aspects, but eventually we’re all using different techniques to try to solve the same problem. It’s no more about this one solitary person working in a room by himself, but really nowadays math is very very different.

Eugenia Cheng: The trouble is there are examples of one solitary person and those tend to make better stories for Hollywood and so they pick up those stories. And if you think about the kinds of mathematicians who are portrayed in popular movies like A Beautiful Mind or The Imitation Game or something, it’s always the same kind of thing: It’s some older white guy who’s a bit strange who can’t make eye contact and he doesn’t like talking to people.

[A daily audio diary of the narwhal.]

On how math can uncover truths about the world.

Eugenia Cheng: There’s other math which I think [Goins] and I both are interested in which is not so much about solving specific problems as uncovering truths inside things. The math that tends to get taught in school is more about, “Answer this question! Get this thing right! What’s the answer to that? What? No, you’re wrong! You’re stupid!” And that is not very helpful… whereas if we think of it as getting to the heart of matters and being able to understand the world around us more—not just what’s the answer to this, but in what sense is this an answer and in what sense is this a possible answer. And that to me is what math is really about and why it’s so brilliant and important.