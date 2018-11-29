 11/30/2018

The First CRISPR-Edited Babies Are (Probably) Here. Now What?

19:45 minutes

chinese scientist standing in front of lab equipment
He Jiankui, the researcher who claims to have created the first CRISPR-edited babies. Credit: The He Lab via Wikimedia Commons.

This week, Chinese scientist He Jiankui claimed to have created the first CRISPR-edited babies, disabling the CCR5 gene that plays a key role in HIV infection. The twin girls were born earlier this month.

Many scientists in the field say this oversteps the ethical bounds of gene editing technology. The Chinese government halted research in this area, and the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing committee released a statement that said “it would be irresponsible to proceed with any clinical use of heritable ‘germline’ editing at that time.” Bioethicist Josephine Johnston and geneticist Paula Cannon, who researches using gene editing as a therapeutic for HIV, talk about what social, ethical and regulatory questions scientists and society discuss as gene editing technology progresses in the future.

Related Links:

Donate To Science Friday

Make your year-end gift today. Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Paula Cannon

Paula Cannon is a Distinguished Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology in the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

More From Guest
Josephine Johnston

Josephine Johnston is a bioethicist and the Director of Research at The Hastings Center in Garrison, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

A Possible Dark Side To Gene-Editing Technique CRISPR

New research indicates that for some cell types, CRISPR could lead to cancer.

Read More

The Road To CRISPR

Biochemist Jennifer Doudna describes her work on developing the CRISPR-Cas9 technique and the ethical concerns of using the revolutionary tool.

Read More