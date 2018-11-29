The First CRISPR-Edited Babies Are (Probably) Here. Now What?

This week, Chinese scientist He Jiankui claimed to have created the first CRISPR-edited babies, disabling the CCR5 gene that plays a key role in HIV infection. The twin girls were born earlier this month.

Many scientists in the field say this oversteps the ethical bounds of gene editing technology. The Chinese government halted research in this area, and the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing committee released a statement that said “it would be irresponsible to proceed with any clinical use of heritable ‘germline’ editing at that time.” Bioethicist Josephine Johnston and geneticist Paula Cannon, who researches using gene editing as a therapeutic for HIV, talk about what social, ethical and regulatory questions scientists and society discuss as gene editing technology progresses in the future.

