The Genetic Mystery Of The Invasive Crayfish Clones

Sometimes, when pet owners get tired of taking care of their carnival goldfish or their python becomes too much to handle, the pets are released back into the wild. Scientists have warned against this because these animals can lead to unforeseen consequences in their unnatural habitats.

The marbled crayfish is one such former pet. This all-female crayfish species originated from a hobbyist tank in Germany 25 years ago. In the wild, the crustacean developed a mutation that allowed it to pick up a third set of chromosomes and reproduce clonally. Since then, the cloning crayfish have proliferated—invading waters all around the world.

[Is the “rise of slime” upon us?]

A group of researchers sequenced the genome of the marbled crayfish to investigate how this mutation may have occurred and what effects it has had physiologically and genetically on the species. The results were published this week in a study in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. Neurophysiologist Wolfgang Stein, an author on that study, discusses the findings and what the neurons of this clonal creature might tell us about its ability to adapt to different environments.