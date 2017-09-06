 06/09/2017

The Hottest Known Exoplanet Is (Probably) Slowly Melting Away

An artist’s concept of planet KELT-9b, a planet hotter than most stars. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The community of exoplanet hunters is more often focused on finding potentially habitable worlds around dimmer, cooler stars. But what happens when you turn your telescope to a bright, hot star whose planets might never support life?

Meet KELT-9b, an exoplanet that researchers reporting in Nature say is twice the size of Jupiter. With a temperature of over 4,600 degrees Kelvin, it’s hotter than most stars—and the hottest exoplanet found to date. Moreover, it’s probably very close to its star and tidally locked, with one side constantly in daylight and losing matter to evaporation, says study co-author and Ohio State University astronomy professor Scott Gaudi.

What can we learn from conditions this harsh? Gaudi explains.

