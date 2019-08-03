The Leg Bone’s Connected To The Ankle Bone—But Why?

A muskox, an armadillo, and a human are about as different as can be. But underneath that skin, fur, and armor, we’re all more alike than we think: one skull, two arms, two legs, a spine. Over 500 million years of evolution has resulted in the same bony framework underlying all mammal species today.

But why is the leg bone connected to the ankle bone, as the song goes? And what can the skeletons of our ancestors tell us about how humans became the walking, talking bag o’ bones we are today? Science writer Brian Switek, author of the new book Skeleton Keys, joins Ira to explain why our skeletons evolved to look the way they do.

Read an excerpt from Skeleton Keys.

