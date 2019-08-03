The Leg Bone’s Connected To The Ankle Bone—But Why?
16:58 minutes
16:58 minutes
A muskox, an armadillo, and a human are about as different as can be. But underneath that skin, fur, and armor, we’re all more alike than we think: one skull, two arms, two legs, a spine. Over 500 million years of evolution has resulted in the same bony framework underlying all mammal species today.
But why is the leg bone connected to the ankle bone, as the song goes? And what can the skeletons of our ancestors tell us about how humans became the walking, talking bag o’ bones we are today? Science writer Brian Switek, author of the new book Skeleton Keys, joins Ira to explain why our skeletons evolved to look the way they do.
Read an excerpt from Skeleton Keys.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Science writer Brian Switek writes the ‘Laelaps’ blog at Scientific American. He is also the author of the books Skeleton Keys (Penguin Random House, 2019) and My Beloved Brontosaurus: On the Road with Old Bones, New Science, and Our Favorite Dinosaurs.
Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.