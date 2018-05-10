The Number Of Female Nobel Laureates Grows By Two

This week the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology, and medicine awarded its top scientists with its highest honor, the Nobel Prize. And this year, the annual celebration of scientific greatness was punctuated by a historic achievement: For the first time ever two female scientists won the award for both physics and chemistry, Dr. Donna Strickland and Dr. Frances Arnold.

Dr. Frances Arnold was awarded the prize in chemistry for engineering enzymes to have specific traits. Today, thousands of laboratories use these methods to do things no one ever thought of, including to create proteins that edit genomes with perfect precision.

But back in in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, gene editing was only a glimmer in someone’s eye. At the time Dr. Arnold was completing the work that would win her a future Nobel Prize, she was the only female chemist in her department and the ninth women ever to be hired at CalTech. This week she became the fifth woman to be awarded the Nobel prize in chemistry—an elite group Dr. Arnold predicts will grow into “a train of Nobel prizes for women.” She joins Ira to discuss her award and the legacy of female Nobel laureates.

