The Science Friday Book Club has had three weeks of lively discussion of N.K. Jemisin’s geology-flavored apocalypse, The Fifth Season. Producers Christie Taylor and Johanna Mayer share some of the best listener comments about the story’s science, sociology, and real-world connections—and invite you to add your voice for one final week of literary nerding out.

In the meantime, check out some other readers’ responses below.

Yavanna Reynolds in Santa Cruz, California:

I recently finished this book the fifth season, while reading about the Civil War and Restoration in Jill Lepore’s new civics book, These Truths, and watching movies like “Sorry to Bother You,” and was struck about how all three seem to spin the same tale: One of slavery, inequity, dehumanization, and hard choices. At times this book felt so real and so current, I had to put it down just to get some space.

Erin Morris in Fairfield, Connecticut:

I think consumers of science fiction are already tuned into science, and are looking for science to be based in reality. It is expected that the author will take scientific liberties to advance the story, but one of the things I love most about the genre is how smart some of these authors are, and how much time they must spend studying about the science to make it believable. I love how Jemisin worked geology into the core of her story. It is so unique. I found myself using her appendices and looking up more information about the science as I read the book.

Stephen Lovell in Seattle:

I was struck by how the eminent threat of fear and catastrophe completely shaped the society, both how the people were separated into different class with different rights, as well as how people lived their daily lives and how they communicated with each other. And I think it would be interesting to study how the fear or the presence of possible catastrophes in our world might shape how we live in our society.

Denise Eareckson in Bethlehem, New Hampshire:

As a person whose survival instinct is waning during our own times, I find myself wondering what it must be like to have a wish to survive that is so strong that one is prepared to live with brutality, or to brutalize others in the name of survival. When hope is lost, what are people living on? What is it like to live with a brain, a mind, a will like that?