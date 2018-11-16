The Social Power Of Smell

If you had to give up one of your senses, which would you pick? If you think that “smell” might be the obvious answer, consider that your nose plays a crucial role in how you perceive the taste of your food or that it’s a sophisticated sensor capable of synthesizing the hundreds of different molecules into the floral fragrance we know as “roses.”

And in many animals, the tiniest components of an odor can them give social cues about what food to eat, how to treat each other, and who to mate with.

University of Florida professor Steven Munger explains the nuances of smell and its importance not just for sharp-nosed rodents, but also for us. Plus, he addresses why the percentage of the population dealing with smell disorders deserves the best treatment we can sniff out.

And we asked you on Twitter what your favorite smells are. Check out some scents below!

❓This week’s show we’re talking about what the nose knows with smell researcher @stevenmunger @UFCST. What’s your favorite smell? — Science Friday (@scifri) November 14, 2018

onions cooking in butter — Rebecca Slivka (@slugbiker) November 14, 2018

Vanilla, cinnamon, the air before a snowstorm, fresh basil — Atomic Bethie (@delerium69) November 15, 2018

Fresh ground coffee ☕️ — Jeff Grant (@jeffgrant21) November 15, 2018

Ponderosa Pine tree and the smell of the Bull Mountains after a gentle spring rain. Two of the most beautiful smells ever. — Nicole M. Borner (@NicoleBorner) November 15, 2018

Without a doubt … rose geranium. Immediate reaction of happiness to it – no matter how many times I’ve smelled it. — mycariads (@mycariads) November 14, 2018

Read Munger’s lab’s study on mice’s abilities to pick up on social signals with their sense of smell.

Learn more about the University of Florida’s smell disorder clinic.