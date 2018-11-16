 11/16/2018

The Social Power Of Smell

If you had to give up one of your senses, which would you pick? If you think that “smell” might be the obvious answer, consider that your nose plays a crucial role in how you perceive the taste of your food or that it’s a sophisticated sensor capable of synthesizing the hundreds of different molecules into the floral fragrance we know as “roses.”  

And in many animals, the tiniest components of an odor can them give social cues about what food to eat, how to treat each other, and who to mate with.  

University of Florida professor Steven Munger explains the nuances of smell and its importance not just for sharp-nosed rodents, but also for us. Plus, he addresses why the percentage of the population dealing with smell disorders deserves the best treatment we can sniff out.

  • Read Munger’s lab’s study on mice’s abilities to pick up on social signals with their sense of smell.
  • Learn more about the University of Florida’s smell disorder clinic.

Segment Guests

Steven Munger

Steven Munger is the director of the Center for Smell and Taste and a professor and vice-chair of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at the University of Florida. He is based in Gainesville, Florida.

