 01/27/2023

In ‘The Terraformers,’ Science Fiction Reveals Real-World Challenges

17:03 minutes

A person in a business suit sits in a clean white office, looking out to the right.
Author Annalee Newitz. Credit: Sarah Deragon

In their novel The Terraformers, author Annalee Newitz takes readers thousands of years into the future to a far-away planet that’s under construction. It’s in the process of being terraformed, or transformed into a more Earth-like world that can support human life. 

The main character Destry, a ranger for the Environmental Rescue Team, and her partner, Whistle the flying moose, are working on the corporate-owned planet when they encounter an underground society. The Terraformers explores themes of resilience, colonization, conservation, equity, and capitalism through a sci-fi lens as Newitz invites readers to reimagine a new future.

Guest host Maddie Sofia talks Newitz about the inspiration behind the book and how real-world problems made their way into sci-fi.

The Terraformers is out January 31st, and an excerpt from the book is available now.

Segment Guests

Annalee Newitz

Annalee Newitz is a science journalist and author based in San Francisco, California. They are author of Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age andThe Future of Another Timeline, and co-host of the podcast Our Opinions Are Correct.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Maddie Sofia

Maddie Sofia is a scientist and journalist. She previously hosted NPR’s daily science podcast Short Wave and the video series Maddie About Science.

