 10/26/2018

There Are Microplastics In Our Poop. Is It Bad For Us?

7:49 minutes

Microplastics are in beer, shellfish, and face wash. And now, researchers in Austria have found evidence of them inside us—more specifically, in human stool samples. And chances are they’ve been there for a while. Another downside: We don’t know what effect these plastics are having on our health, short-term or long-term.

Popular Science senior editor Sophie Bushwick explains where all this plastic is coming from. Plus, why organic food may—or may not be—correlated with a lower cancer risk, and other short subjects in science.

