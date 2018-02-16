There’s A New Urban Air Polluter On The Block

Ever wonder what makes the paint stick to your wall? The magic chemistry behind paint drying is driven by volatile organic compounds—a term for a chemical that easily turns into a vapor or a gas. They’re also found in solvents, glues, and other home products… and they’re a major cause of poor indoor air quality. Now, researchers are discovering those compounds aren’t just confined to the indoors. They’re wandering outside, bumping into other compounds in the air, and creating secondary products like ground-level ozone and fine particles that are hazardous to our health.

In a study out this week in the journal Science, researchers estimate that in the Los Angeles area, air pollution caused by products like house paint, cleaning agents, and a range of other products containing VOCs, is comparable to car and truck emissions. Brian McDonald, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder joins Ira to discuss how these household products are becoming our cities’ biggest source of air pollution.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that more pollution is caused from products containing VOCs than from transportation emissions in the Los Angeles area. In fact, the emission levels are comparable.