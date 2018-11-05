These Bacteria Can Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance

Ten years ago, Dr. Gautam Dantas had one of those rare moments you hear about in science—a serendipitous discovery. He and his colleagues were trying to kill some bacteria they had collected from soil. So, naturally, they tried knocking them out with some antibiotics.

They were unsuccessful. The soil bacteria were resistant to the drugs—but the bacteria ate the very antibiotics that were meant to kill them. The discovery came as a shock to Gautam, now Professor of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University in St. Louis, and he says it changed the course of his career.

He spent the next decade trying to understand the mechanism by which bacteria disarm and feed on antibiotics and how it might be used to combat antibiotic resistance in the environment. He joins Ira to discuss his latest work, published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.