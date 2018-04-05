What Does Your Dog Really Think About You?

Sit. Come. Stay. Your dog knows how to do it all, and she even seems to understand what you’re saying. But every dog owner has probably wondered what exactly is going on inside the mind of their prized pooch. Does Spot really understand what you’re saying, or is he just trained by the treat bag? Does Fluffy have a concept of time? And how do our furry companions make sense of the world?

[Did you know there’s a difference between poisonous and venomous creatures? Put your knowledge to the test.]

Neuroscientist Gregory Berns, the subject of the latest Macroscope video, has trained dogs to sit inside fMRI scans to see what happens inside their brains when they are presented with rewards and new faces, among other things. He and Ira dig into the world of dog cognition, to figure out what dogs really think and feel.

Meanwhile, here in the Science Friday office, we had a little dog-nition debate going, so we asked Twitter to weigh in. Here’s what you said:

Sometimes Spot may look like he’s grinning, but do dogs actually have the capability to express happiness through a smile? — Science Friday (@scifri) May 3, 2018

Do dogs have a sense of time? That is, can they tell the difference between when you go to work everyday and when you take a vacation? — Science Friday (@scifri) May 3, 2018

Can Rover *actually* understand what you’re saying, or is he just trained? — Science Friday (@scifri) May 3, 2018

Can Fluffy distinguish your face from the face of other humans? — Science Friday (@scifri) May 3, 2018