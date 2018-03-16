Scientists have been trying for a long time to piece together a question: When did traits of modern humans—like complex thinking and behaviors—first develop?

Our earliest human ancestors appeared around five to seven million years ago, and Homo sapiens, our species, came onto the scene around 200,000 years ago. Recently, anthropologist Alison Brooks and her team analyzed tools and soil samples from sites in Kenya that date to the Middle Stone Age, which began 280,000 years ago. They found that the tools at these sites contained non-local materials, indicating that early humans developed social networks and advanced technology tens of thousands of years earlier than previously thought.

Their results were published this week in three studies in the journal Science. Brooks joins guest host Flora Lichtman to explain what these findings mean for our understanding of human evolution—and how climate change may have helped to push these technological and behavioral innovations.