 03/01/2019

Blood As White As Snow

12:06 minutes

The blood of the icefish Chaenocephalus acteratus (right) is opalescent, often called “white,” compared to the red blood of a close Antarctic relative (left). Credit: Bill Detrich, Northeastern University

Every vertebrate on the planet, from the auk to the zebra, has the same general mechanism for getting oxygen to its cells: Red blood cells, containing a protein called hemoglobin, personally escort the precious O2 molecules where they need to go.

All vertebrates have red blood cells—that is, except for a small family of fish from the notothenoid family known collectively as “icefish.” These Antarctic-dwelling fish have translucent blood, white hearts, and have somehow adapted to live without red blood cells or hemoglobin.

Scientists writing in Nature Ecology & Evolution this week describe the first sequencing of an icefish genome, the Antarctic blackfin icefish, and some clues as to how these fish lost their hemoglobin and still survived. They also explain some of their unique adaptations to living in the extreme cold of our southern pole.

Co-author H. William Detrich, a professor of marine and environmental sciences at Northeastern University, explains some of the findings and what the icefish could teach us about our own biology.

View photos of the curious, white-blooded Antarctic icefish below. 

a translucent small fish with a long snout-like mouth with many teeth. you can see a little bit of pink in its abdomen
An icefish larva. Credit: Uwe kils/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0
the head of a small fish with a particularly larger snout that is a lightish green color
A juvenile Antarctic blackfin icefish caught by University of Oregon researchers along along the Antarctic Peninsula. Credit: Thomas Desvignes
a long fish that is colored green
An Antarctic blackfin icefish. Credit: Study co-author John Postlethwait, University of Oregon
a dead white fish on a table with a gloved hand pulling up the gill to reveal the white flesh underneath
Here you can see the gills of the blackfin icefish are creamy white because red blood cells and hemoglobin are absent. Credit: Bill Detrich, Northeastern University

Further Reading

  • Read the new study by co-author H. William Detrich and the international team of researchers on the icefish genome sequencing in Nature Ecology & Evolution. 
  • Watch a video by HHMI BioInteractive that dives into the research and history of the Antarctic icefish.
  • Learn more about the Antarctic icefish and its blood from Scientific American.

