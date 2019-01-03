Blood As White As Snow
12:06 minutes
Every vertebrate on the planet, from the auk to the zebra, has the same general mechanism for getting oxygen to its cells: Red blood cells, containing a protein called hemoglobin, personally escort the precious O2 molecules where they need to go.
All vertebrates have red blood cells—that is, except for a small family of fish from the notothenoid family known collectively as “icefish.” These Antarctic-dwelling fish have translucent blood, white hearts, and have somehow adapted to live without red blood cells or hemoglobin.
Scientists writing in Nature Ecology & Evolution this week describe the first sequencing of an icefish genome, the Antarctic blackfin icefish, and some clues as to how these fish lost their hemoglobin and still survived. They also explain some of their unique adaptations to living in the extreme cold of our southern pole.
Co-author H. William Detrich, a professor of marine and environmental sciences at Northeastern University, explains some of the findings and what the icefish could teach us about our own biology.
View photos of the curious, white-blooded Antarctic icefish below.
