Keeping Tabs On Tick Bites
5:19 minutes
If you live in the Midwest or Northeast, you’re probably aware of an issue that’s gotten worse over the years: ticks, and the illnesses they can spread, including Lyme Disease and Alpha-gal syndrome.
Scientists are still trying to learn more about how and where ticks are spreading. That’s where The Tick App comes in. It’s a community science effort where you can log your tick encounter and help scientists learn more about tick-borne disease. Science Friday digital producer Emma Gometz sat down with Ira to talk about her recent article profiling the app, and the scientists behind forms of tick monitoring research.
Emma Lee Gometz is Science Friday's Digital Producer of Engagement.
D. Peterschmidt is a producer, host of the podcast Universe of Art, and composes music for Science Friday's podcasts.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday.