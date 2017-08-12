May Your Holiday Cheer Be Bright (But Not Overloaded)
10:00 minutes
Each year, according to a Department of Energy study, U.S. households use 6.6 billion kilowatts of electricity to light their holiday decorations—enough energy to power 14 million refrigerators. Electrical engineer Shannon Pruitt of Underwriters Laboratories shares how to keep your holiday lights blinking brightly and safely this season.
Shannon Pruitt is a program manager of life and health at Underwriters Laboratories. She’s based in Northbrook, Illinois.
