 12/08/2017

May Your Holiday Cheer Be Bright (But Not Overloaded)

10:00 minutes

Each year, according to a Department of Energy study, U.S. households use 6.6 billion kilowatts of electricity to light their holiday decorations—enough energy to power 14 million refrigerators. Electrical engineer Shannon Pruitt of Underwriters Laboratories shares how to keep your  holiday lights blinking brightly and safely this season.

Segment Guests

Shannon Pruitt

Shannon Pruitt is a program manager of life and health at Underwriters Laboratories. She’s based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

