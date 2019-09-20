 09/20/2019

How Feets Of Dexterity Change The Brain

9:58 minutes

someone grasping a small card between their big and index toe to paint on a canvas on the ground
Credit: Tom Yendell

For people born with hands, there’s a map in the brain that corresponds to each one. And that map is detailed, including a dedicated region for each finger. When a finger touches something, those regions light up. The fingers are also laid out in an order that corresponds to the order of the fingers themselves.

For the same people, touching their toes does no such thing. The foot “map” is a region that doesn’t distinguish between individual toes. But what happens when you look at people born without hands, who spend their entire lives manipulating tools, driving, and even painting with their feet and toes? It turns out that their brains are different.

In a new study published in Cell Reports, MRI images taken of toe-painting artists’ brains found a much clearer “map” of the foot. There are individual brain regions for each toe that respond when a toe is touched, similar to the finger regions of people born with hands, and they also line up neatly in the same order that the toes are on the foot.

Ira talks to Daan Wesselink, a co-author on the study, about what the brains of these painters say about how all our brains are wired, and the brain’s capability to adapt to the different ways we use our bodies.

Further Reading

