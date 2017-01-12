This week in Bali, the volcano Mount Agung began to erupt again, causing authorities there to evacuate over a hundred thousand people from the Indonesian island. Amy Nordrum of IEEE Spectrum joins Ira to give an update on the eruption, and to look at some of the week’s other stories in science.

They also talk about efforts to get a more precise measurement of the magnetic properties of protons, a new analysis showing an upper speed limit on the movement of fast muscles, and a 200-millisecond moment of “blindness” in the visual cortices of monkeys switching attention from one task to another.